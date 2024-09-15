Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,124 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

