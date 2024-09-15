Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $18,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.