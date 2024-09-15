Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,628 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,636,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $331,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

