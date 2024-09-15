Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

