Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $84.61 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

