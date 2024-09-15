Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,316 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAWX stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

