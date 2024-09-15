Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,076 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 574.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,380,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,689,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,295,000 after buying an additional 15,620,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

