Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,311 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP opened at $259.00 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

