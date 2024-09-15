Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 925,433 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,433 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $113,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57,250.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.