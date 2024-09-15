Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PROBF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 26,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

