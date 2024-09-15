ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.62. 5,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 8,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

Get ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.