Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $496.85. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

