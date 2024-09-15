Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $415,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,619,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,596,000 after buying an additional 1,255,908 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

