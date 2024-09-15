Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.