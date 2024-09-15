Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MET opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.