Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Report on MSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.