Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,709 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

