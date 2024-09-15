Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,555,000 after buying an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.