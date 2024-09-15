Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO opened at $197.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.