Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

