Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,039,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,829.0 days.
Prosus Stock Performance
Shares of PROSF remained flat at $37.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Prosus has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.15.
About Prosus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.