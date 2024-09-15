Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in August

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 1,039,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,829.0 days.

Prosus Stock Performance

Shares of PROSF remained flat at $37.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Prosus has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

