Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average of $234.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.