Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 1.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 67,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

