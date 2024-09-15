Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $84.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

