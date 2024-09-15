PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

