pufETH (PUFETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $360.08 Million

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $360.08 million and approximately $518,902.23 worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pufETH token can now be bought for about $2,419.11 or 0.04042542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00257765 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 516,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 516,669.92920113. The last known price of pufETH is 2,424.28996783 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $438,491.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

