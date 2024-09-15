Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,103 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.13% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.