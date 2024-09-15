QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QNB Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QNBC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. QNB has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.52.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

QNB Dividend Announcement

About QNB

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

