Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $237.20 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $237.20 million and $26.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.42 or 0.03984572 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00040774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,317,486 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

