QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 30,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.05. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
