Quantum Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,334.19 or 1.00063732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013411 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

