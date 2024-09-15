Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $43,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.3 %

EQIX stock opened at $871.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $811.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.