Quilter Plc Has $80.35 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,454 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $80,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 64.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,167,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,949,000 after purchasing an additional 457,940 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

