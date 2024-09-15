Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 505,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on RDWR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Radware Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radware
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.