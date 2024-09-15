Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 505,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Radware by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,749,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 2,346.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 365,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter worth $4,453,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.17 million, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

