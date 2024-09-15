Rathbones Group PLC Buys 4,315 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

