Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $364.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $366.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.