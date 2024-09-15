Rathbones Group PLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,430 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

C stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

