Rathbones Group PLC Has $243.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $243,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $496.85. The firm has a market cap of $458.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock worth $379,595,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.