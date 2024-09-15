Rathbones Group PLC Has $90.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.