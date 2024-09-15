Rathbones Group PLC Has $97.31 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,994,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $97,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.28. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

