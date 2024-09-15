Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 98,167 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,167 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $49,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

