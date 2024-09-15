Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Sells $92,550.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,377,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $109,800.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

