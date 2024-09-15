Render Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $162.35 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Render Token has a market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $162.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00008306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,460,631 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

