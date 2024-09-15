Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $79.84 million and approximately $639,834.47 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,128.56 or 0.99889896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10419939 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $670,120.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.