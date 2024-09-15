Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

