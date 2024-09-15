Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,784 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after buying an additional 139,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

