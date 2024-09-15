Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.07.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

