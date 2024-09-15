Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $692,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

