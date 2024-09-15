Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MSI opened at $441.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

