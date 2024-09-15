Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,607,000 after acquiring an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $227,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $233.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.86. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $234.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

